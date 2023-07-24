Group E Review: Pelova’s Netherlands go H2H with American champs at Women’s World Cup by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicked-off in Australia & New Zealand on Thursday 20th July. Arsenal Women have 15 players representing their national teams at the World Cup. All 15 of our Gunners have now played their 1st game of the tournament, so let’s take a look at the highs & lows of Group E and where our Gunners are in their Group standings.

Victoria Pelova’s Netherlands will face the reigning World Champions USA on Tuesday 25th July! One to watch Gooners!

Netherlands: Victoria Pelova‘s national team are sitting 2nd in the top of half of Group E, behind reigning champions USA, after securing a 1-0 win over World Cup debutantes Portugal. Next 2 group stage matches:

USA v Netherlands Thu 27th July 02:00 BBC

Vietnam v Netherlands Tue 1st Aug 08:00 ITV

In the Women’s World Cup 2019, the Netherlands made it to the Final of the tournament, but lost 2-0 to the USA and had to settle for 2nd place. The Netherlands will be hoping to go one step further this time around, and will face their nemesis on Tuesday 25th July. Victoria Pelova is hopeful that her experience with top WSL club Arsenal, will stand her in good stead for the World Cup this time around, saying:

“Four years ago we were in the final against the USA and it was a full crowd of 60,000,” she said. “But now playing at the Emirates in front of that kind of crowd feels normal. I’m just excited to see what it’s going to be like now!

“Obviously it’s in Australia and New Zealand and it’s a long way to go for our fans, but I think we are still going to feel the support.”

The Netherlands are without their superstar striker Vivianne Miedema, as she is rehabilitating from an ACL injury. Injuries significantly impacted our Gunners last season and Pelova believes her club experience will carry forward into resilience at the World Cup, saying:

“I have been at the club since January and even from then I have felt this group is very special,” she added. “We obviously had a lot of injuries in the group and we had to find a way as a team to manage that.

“I think we did that super well, and that strong mentality I will take to the World Cup.”

The USA are ranked 1st in the world, while Victoria’s Netherlands are ranked 9th. Do you think the Netherlands can get their revenge on the USA with a win? It’s a World Cup and anything can can happen! This should be a very good match indeed..

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….