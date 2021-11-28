Gruelling Xmas schedule starts against Man United – Do we have the squad for Arteta to rotate?

So it’s that time of the year again, and just for a change Arsenal are up in the Top 5 and looking to negotiate the gruelling fixture list and remain in contention for the European places.

We are not in such a bad place, and with only one defeat in our last seven games, there is cause for optimism amongst the Gooner faithful.

But, as Arteta said yesterday: “We go game by game. After the defeat at Anfield, obviously you see things in a different perspective maybe, but we’ve been on a good run and we have to carry on going and let’s see where it takes us, but now let’s analyse this game and start to prepare the game against Man United as quick as possible because we don’t have many days.”

Man United away is never an easy game for us, and with our opponents in turmoil we have to believe we can hold our own this time around, so who else have we got in our 8 game fixture run in December?

After United, we have to go to Merseyside to play against Everton, who are proving to be beatable after their fast start.

The next six games will really show where we are heading, as we start with Southampton at home, and then high-flying West Ham come to the Emirates, who at the moment are our biggest rival for the 4th spot.

Leeds away is definitely winnable, and then we have the League Cup game at home to Sunderland which will give our stars a rest.

On Boxing Day we are away at lowly Norwich, and we end up just two days later with a home game against Wolves.

There is no doubt Arteta will have to make full use of the depth in his squad, and although we are pretty sure who his First XI are made up of, do we have enough quality in our backups to weather the storm of 8 games in 27 days?