“Grumpy” Odegaard’s national manager gives update on his recovery

Martin Odegaard played a key role for Norway at the start of the World Cup qualifiers, helping to put the team in a strong position to eventually secure qualification for the tournament in North America. His influence in midfield has been vital, and his leadership has often set the tone for the national side’s performances.

However, the situation has recently become more concerning. The midfielder has now missed at least three matches for his country because of injury, raising questions about his fitness and availability. Supporters have grown increasingly anxious as uncertainty continues over his return to action.

Injury Concerns Grow

There are fears that Odegaard might not be fit to play at the World Cup, which has only heightened concern among fans. His absence has been noticeable, not just for his technical ability but also for his leadership on the pitch. Without him, Norway may struggle to maintain the same level of control and creativity in midfield.

Arsenal have also felt his absence, yet the club has chosen not to rush him back into action. They are prioritising his long-term fitness, ensuring that he only returns when he is fully ready. Despite this cautious approach, Odegaard continues to struggle, and there is still no clear indication of when he will be able to resume playing regularly.

Manager Voices Frustration

The uncertainty surrounding his condition has also affected the national team setup. Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has openly expressed his frustration at the situation, highlighting how much the player wants to return. He said via Sport Witness:

“He is very frustrated and grumpy. He has not been involved since we beat Moldova 11-1. It is his last international match. He was not on the field against Israel, Estonia or Italy. It is clear that it hurts.”

It would be a significant disappointment if Odegaard were to miss the World Cup due to injury. Norway’s chances could be impacted without their key playmaker leading the team, and his absence would leave a considerable gap both in quality and leadership during such an important tournament.