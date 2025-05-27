Guaranteed game time: Key factor in sought-after keeper making his dream move to Arsenal?

If Arsenal are serious about signing Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer, convincing the player might not be the issue, despite reported interest from clubs such as Barcelona.

Garcia is no stranger to Arsenal’s radar. In fact, Espanyol’s sporting director Fran Garagarza confirmed that the 24-year-old was left visibly disappointed when the club rejected a €20 million bid from the Gunners last summer.

“It was with La Liga just underway and three days before the deadline. The look on his face during that conversation almost made me feel sorry for him; I saw him as if he were my son. He was told his time would come, and it will,”

Garagarza told Mundo Deportivo.

Those words leave little doubt: Garcia wanted the move to Arsenal.

Barcelona enter the picture, but Garcia remains undecided

Now, with the summer transfer window open again, Arsenal may look to reignite their pursuit. But they will not be alone. Barcelona are reportedly exploring a move, although Garagarza has claimed he is not aware of direct contact.

According to sources, Barcelona are weighing up triggering Garcia’s €25 million release clause and believe he has “strong offers from Premier League clubs”, including Arsenal, Bournemouth, and Aston Villa.

Despite that interest, Garcia has not made a final decision. With Espanyol and Barcelona being fierce rivals, a move to Camp Nou could carry significant backlash. More importantly, there is no guarantee he would start for the Catalan side.

Garcia is understood to want guaranteed first-team football, something that might be difficult to secure at any of the top Premier League clubs. At Arsenal, that becomes especially complicated.

David Raya is fresh off a second consecutive Golden Glove award and remains Mikel Arteta’s trusted number one. Would Arsenal be prepared to bench Raya for Garcia? Or is Garcia open to playing a supporting role at first?

Arsenal must weigh the risk and reward

Financially, a deal is well within reach. But for Arsenal to win this race, they must offer a clear development path and clarity on playing time.

Bournemouth and Aston Villa could offer Garcia immediate starting opportunities, which may appeal more at this stage of his career. Arsenal’s pitch, then, must be more strategic.

Garcia is expected to be named in La Liga’s Team of the Season after playing a key role in Espanyol’s top-flight survival. Known for his commanding presence and extraordinary shot-stopping, he looks ready for the next step.

Whether that next step brings him to north London now depends on Arsenal’s ability to convince him that his future lies at the Emirates, and that he will not be watching from the bench.

What are your thoughts on Garcia joining The Arsenal?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…