Guardiola admits Arsenal and Liverpool may have the edge next season

If Arsenal needed a clearer idea of who their main rivals will be in the 2025–26 title race, Pep Guardiola may have just spelled it out for them.

While Manchester City have dominated the Premier League in recent years, this season told a different story. A shaky campaign saw City miss out on the title and instead battle just to secure a top-four finish.

With the dust now settled, Guardiola’s post-season comments hint at a new order, one that places Liverpool and Arsenal firmly in the spotlight.

Guardiola admits: “We are miles away from Liverpool”

Speaking to the press after City’s final game, Guardiola didn’t disguise his disappointment. His team finished on just 71 points, a significant drop from their usual high standards.

“Since I arrived at this club, we have always finished with 80-plus points. This season, we finished with 71, which is miles away from our standards. Sport and football give you another chance… but the reality is, we are miles away from Liverpool.” Guardiola said via ManCityNews.

Guardiola’s praise for Liverpool, who finished ahead of both Arsenal and City, suggests Arne Slot’s side will be the ones to watch next season. But it also reinforces the reality: Arsenal must raise their game if they’re to stay in the title conversation.

City’s disrupted summer could open the door

Guardiola also raised concerns about City’s summer schedule, with the FIFA Club World Cup set to disrupt their pre-season. The Catalan admitted it could impact their fitness and readiness for the new campaign.

“We will be exhausted, with no holiday before next season. We have to improve our level, or we won’t compete for the titles.”

While City will juggle international travel and fatigue, Arsenal and Liverpool will both benefit from an uninterrupted summer, a potential edge that could shape the early part of the season.

Liverpool are moving fast—will Arsenal respond?

Reports suggest Liverpool are wasting no time strengthening their squad, with interest in Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez already making headlines.

That level of intent raises the bar. If Arsenal are serious about pushing for the title next season, they must match Liverpool’s ambition. There’s no room for a passive window, especially not when the squad still needs attacking reinforcements and more depth in midfield.

With no Club World Cup distractions, this summer is Arsenal’s best chance to go all in and build a squad capable of finishing the job.

Can the Gunners rise to the challenge and go toe-to-toe with Liverpool next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

