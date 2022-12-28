Guardiola admits Arsenal could soon be out of sight

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted Arsenal will be out of sight if his team does not keep winning and stay in touch with the Gunners.

City is defending the Premier League title, but they are now eight points behind Arsenal at the top of the league table with the second half of the season taking off.

It has been a remarkable campaign for Arsenal, who has shown a willingness to fight regardless of their opponent.

It means even though Liverpool is struggling, winning the league title will not be a stroll in the park for City, and their manager knows it.

Speaking ahead of his team’s match against Leeds United, he admitted via The Daily Mail:

“After our defeat against Brentford, and with how strong Arsenal are, we have to be alert because if the distance is bigger, it will be so difficult to catch them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have clearly been one of the best sides in Europe this season, and Pep knows his team must take us seriously now.

However, that should not make us complacent, instead, it should make us more serious about winning matches and continuing to deliver top performances.

We know City are a quality side, and they will topple us if we get distracted and lose some games.

