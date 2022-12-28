Guardiola admits Arsenal could soon be out of sight

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted Arsenal will be out of sight if his team does not keep winning and stay in touch with the Gunners.
City is defending the Premier League title, but they are now eight points behind Arsenal at the top of the league table with the second half of the season taking off.
It has been a remarkable campaign for Arsenal, who has shown a willingness to fight regardless of their opponent.
It means even though Liverpool is struggling, winning the league title will not be a stroll in the park for City, and their manager knows it.
Speaking ahead of his team’s match against Leeds United, he admitted via The Daily Mail:
“After our defeat against Brentford, and with how strong Arsenal are, we have to be alert because if the distance is bigger, it will be so difficult to catch them.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have clearly been one of the best sides in Europe this season, and Pep knows his team must take us seriously now.
However, that should not make us complacent, instead, it should make us more serious about winning matches and continuing to deliver top performances.
We know City are a quality side, and they will topple us if we get distracted and lose some games.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta on West Ham, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and winning run.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
It’s ours to lose.
City can’t do a thing about it.
The team and its fans must remain humble and grounded. Whilst its amazing that we’ve built up such a lead in a short space of time, when you’re sitting at the top, there’s generally only one way to go. We know the quality that City have throughout, however, even with that, we have taken up the challenge from them (and all others) and have excelled so far. This team is genuinely on to something. There’s a spirit; a togetherness and a camaraderie that we’ve not seen in years, and now teams are coming to Emirates, not only to be met by a fearful team on the pitch, but a fearful and vocal crowd who get behind their team – even when they go down. If until we play City we can continue picking up the points, then the pressure is all on them. We will happily take 2 draws against them – we are certainly more than capable of getting them (if not more). So fellow Gooners, lets continue to back the team and the manager, cos we will go through a rough patch at some point. Let’s stay humble and grounded – and unlike fans from a certain Merseyside club, lets stay classy.
Drawing games is no more in our DNA @Arsenal. With this present form of ours, we will easily beat Man city, home and away.