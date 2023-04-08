Guardiola admits Man City are under pressure to stop Arsenal winning the title

Another decisive weekend is upon us as far as the PL title race is concerned. Last week, Manchester City asked Arsenal two questions: one was if Arsenal could win after City won their game, and the other was if Arsenal could also dismantle Liverpool this week. Arsenal already answered their first question by beating Leeds 4-1.

This weekend, they may answer the question of whether they can also beat Liverpool. But before the Gunners took to the field on Sunday, Manchester City will have played Southampton and, if they win, then again Arsenal will have to answer another question: ‘Can you also win this weekend?’.

Pep Guardiola knows with a single error his side could gift Arsenal the Premier League title they are trying to defend. He openly said so in his press conference on Friday. “If we drop points, Arsenal will be champions,” Guardiola said in his press conference. “If we win, maybe we will be champions by the last game of the season. We’ll see whats going to happen.”

🗣️ “If we drop points, Arsenal will be champions.” Pep Guardiola says Manchester City need to win EVERY remaining game this season to win the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/k5VvXI1aeB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 7, 2023

Listening to Pep speak about Arsenal should give every Gooner the confidence that they are on the right path and Manchester City are feeling the pressure. However, this shouldn’t get into Gooners’ heads. Arsenal are getting a win this weekend at Anfield, and even Arteta is confident, as he said on Friday’s press conference, “Something we have done in the last two or three years is to win in places that the team didn’t do for many years.”

Arteta believes Arsenal will be ready to face Liverpool at Anfield 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/vtzZBIsLaI — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 7, 2023

Anyway, after this weekend’s results, Arteta and his boys still have eight finals to play to bring the PL crown to the Emirates.

Daniel O

