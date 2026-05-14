Guardiola admits Man City is setting up themselves to be in the race until the last day

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City are fighting to keep the Premier League title race alive until the final day of the season as they continue to chase Arsenal at the top of the table.

City have established themselves as one of the dominant clubs in world football in recent years, consistently winning major honours and regularly securing the Premier League title. Their experience in high-pressure situations has made them one of the most difficult teams for Arsenal to overcome in the race for domestic supremacy.

Although Arsenal currently hold a two-point advantage, the title race remains firmly alive. City’s recent 3-3 draw against Everton allowed the Gunners to move clear at the summit, but Guardiola’s side has shown no intention of giving up on retaining their crown.

The Citizens are determined to collect maximum points from their remaining fixtures in the hope that Arsenal drops points before the season concludes. Guardiola and his players understand that maintaining pressure could still prove decisive during the final stages of the campaign.

Manchester City Continue To Apply Pressure

City secured an important victory over Crystal Palace in their outstanding fixture, ensuring they remained within touching distance of Arsenal. The result kept alive their hopes of extending the title race to the final day of the season.

Despite the pressure of chasing Arsenal, Guardiola remains focused on the challenges still facing his own team. Manchester City must navigate difficult fixtures against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, two sides that have performed strongly throughout the campaign.

The City manager acknowledged that his side cannot afford any mistakes if they want to maintain realistic hopes of overtaking Arsenal before the end of the season.

Guardiola Focused On Remaining Fixtures

According to Hayters, Guardiola stressed the importance of staying focused on Manchester City’s remaining matches rather than becoming distracted by Arsenal’s results.

He said: “We know against Brentford and today, if we lose we have nothing to do, but we start to bring the hope for the last game against Aston Villa.

“But I would say, next is Bournemouth, look at what they are doing at home all season and after Aston Villa with Unai (Emery). They are not easy ones but just focus on that and we see what happens. Bournemouth then the last one.”

Guardiola’s comments underline Manchester City’s determination to remain in contention for the title until the very end of the Premier League season.

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