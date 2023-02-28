Guardiola admits they must be perfect to remain close to Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits his side does not have room for errors again in their bid to continue challenging Arsenal for the Premier League title.

City and Arsenal have suffered setbacks in recent weeks but both have recovered now and know if anyone drops a point, they could be in trouble.

It is a pivotal juncture in the season and both clubs are working hard to get as many wins as possible, but the championship is still there for the taking.

Speaking on the race, Pep said via the Daily Mail:

‘I have the feeling in the Premier League, many things are going to happen.

‘Everyone is going to drop points, but we cannot drop many if we are going to fight until the end.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We also must adopt the approach Pep has discussed here. We simply can no longer drop points because if we do, City will overtake us.

They have won the league many times recently and know how to sustain a title charge, so we need to work even harder to end the term with the title.

But there is no need to panic because we remain one of the best in England now.

