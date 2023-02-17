Guardiola begins mind games over the title race with Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has started playing mind games with the Premier League title race after insisting momentum hasn’t shifted from Arsenal to his team.

The Manchester City manager is skilled at playing mind games and his side is now the obvious favourite to win the league after they regained the top spot, even though Arsenal has a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta’s side has not won any of their last three league games, which is not representative of the form of a team that can win the league.

We are in the most critical stage of the season and it is easy to see that City now has momentum.

However, when asked about it, Guardiola said as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Arsenal has one game in hand – nothing has changed much. Momentum is when you win 10 games in a row. We haven’t done that this season.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every manager would not want to put pressure on their players and Arteta will do the same if asked about the title race.

We do not need to listen to Pep. The most important thing now is that we win as many matches as possible so that we can end the term in a good position.

