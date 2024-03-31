Guardiola begins the mind games as he says title race is easier for Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is beginning the mind games as his team prepares to face Arsenal this afternoon.

The Gunners are challenging for the league title for the second consecutive season after two decades of mediocrity.

It has been tough for any team to come near Manchester City in the last few terms, with Liverpool the only side that has prevented them from enjoying a clean sweep.

The Reds and Arsenal are trying to stop City from winning four consecutive league crowns, and Guardiola seems to feel the pressure.

Speaking ahead of their match at the Etihad, the Spanish manager says it is much easier for Arsenal to challenge for the title because this is their first time in a long time if they win it.

‘To fight for one title that you haven’t won for many years is “wow, it is easy”,’ Guardiola said, as per the Guardian.

‘We have been here for many, many years – and we are still there.

‘I have said it a 1000 million times, the biggest success of this club is that after many years still we are there – and people cannot imagine how difficult it is.

‘We are the benchmark for the new generations in this club because (what we have done) is really really good. I could not expect, honestly, being here with the problems we had this season, being in this position right now.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pep is trying to play some mind games before the end of the season, and we do not have to listen to him.

It is never easy to win any trophy in football, and it is far from easy for us in this title race.

