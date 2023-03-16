Guardiola compares Arsenal to “the best team in Europe”

If there was a time to be an Arsenal fan, this was it. The Gunners have this season been brilliant in every aspect of the game. Let’s give credit where credit is due: Arsenal have been the real deal this season in the Premier League.

They have defended well, dominated games, and scored goals at will. Everyone wants to talk about how good Arsenal have been, and even Pep Guardiola, after his side’s 7-0 Champions League Round of 16 win over RB Leipzig, mentioned Arsenal as a team that he feels is playing good football in the top leagues in Europe.

Pep Guardiola: “Napoli are maybe the best team in Europe this year, in terms of playing style… close to Arsenal”, he told @SkySport 🔵💭 #UCL pic.twitter.com/ELoipBrIVy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2023

“Napoli are perhaps the best team in Europe this year,” said Guardiola to Sky Sports Italy. “In terms of playing style, they’re very close to Arsenal. Inter and AC Milan are back. I am very pleased.”

It is great to hear Arsenal being labelled as a team playing good football from our reliable sources. When a rival praises you instead of criticising you, there is no doubt that you must be doing something remarkable.

On Arsenal enjoying the good run they’ve been having Arteta told Arsenal.com, “It is incredible, and that means that we have a lot of people doing the right things at the club. In the team, a lot of players contributing immensely and especially the support that we have, which, in my opinion, has absolutely transformed this team with that energy, so I’m really happy.”

Arsenal are slowly re-establishing themselves as a European powerhouse; I believe so, but do you?

