Guardiola defends Arteta against his touchline critics

Pep Guardiola believes jealousy is behind the calls for Mikel Arteta to be punished over his touchline antics.

The Spaniard is a very animated manager when on the touchline as he barks orders to his players or protests refereeing decisions.

The Spaniard is very emotional and passionate, as we all saw in the Amazon All or Nothing series and we expect him to continue that in games.

However, he is getting more critics, with the likes of Gary Neville and Chris Sutton joining Richard Keys to attack the Gunners boss.

Pep has no problem and believes others are jealous of his former assistant.

The Manchester City manager said via The Daily Mail:

‘When you are top of the league they have to undermine you for another reason. And they are doing that right now. I know this situation quite well.

‘He wants to beat me and I want to beat him. I know how we both are and in defeat we are not the best friends in the world.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has to do what works for his team and his style of management has been amazing so far, considering Arsenal’s form in the league.

As long as authorities see nothing wrong in it, we expect the Spaniard to do just fine.

Pre- Man City FA Cup presser now available….

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…