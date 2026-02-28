Guardiola does not think Arsenal got an easier Champions League pathway

With Bodo Glimt or Sporting Club awaiting them in the quarter finals if they overcome Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, Arsenal is widely considered to have the most favourable draw in the Champions League this season.

Their pathway to the final appears relatively straightforward on paper, as they would avoid the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain until the final. Many observers believe they have benefited from finishing at the top of the table during the league phase of the competition.

A Promising Route to the Final

The Champions League remains one of the competitions many believe Arsenal can realistically win as they continue their pursuit of multiple honours between now and the end of the season. The men at the Emirates have been outstanding in recent months and approach their forthcoming European fixtures with confidence and momentum.

Despite suggestions that they have an easier route than their rivals, Arsenal are fully aware that every European fixture presents significant challenges. They are unlikely to underestimate any opponent, regardless of perceived difficulty. Experience has repeatedly shown that underestimating sides at this stage of the competition can prove costly.

Guardiola Dismisses Easier Draw Claims

However, Pep Guardiola does not agree with the notion that Arsenal have been handed an easier path. Speaking via Sports Illustrated, he dismissed the suggestion outright and stressed the overall quality of the competition.

He said, “[It] would be so disrespectful [to], for example, Newcastle, Barcelona, top teams, Atlético Madrid or Spurs.

“So I’m not a fan of that [saying it’s the easier half of the draw].

“Now, for everybody Bodø Glimt is top, right? Bodø Glimt now is, ‘Oh my God, what a team!’ So, Champions League is so ­difficult.”

Arsenal may appear well placed, but Guardiola’s remarks serve as a reminder that success in the Champions League demands consistency, focus and respect for every opponent.