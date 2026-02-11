Guardiola doubts City can go on a winning run to catch Arsenal

Manchester City have built a reputation over recent years for embarking on relentless winning streaks, a quality that has underpinned their multiple Premier League triumphs. Their ability to string together victories at crucial stages of the season has often proved decisive in title races. It is precisely this capacity for sustained excellence that concerns many Arsenal supporters, who recognise that a prolonged run of wins could see City overtake the Gunners and claim the title once again.

Arsenal possesses a squad filled with quality and resilience, attributes that have helped them remain at the summit of the league table. However, history has shown that City have consistently found ways to surpass their rivals when momentum builds. Their intense rivalry with Liverpool in recent seasons pushed standards to extraordinary levels, with the Reds surpassing 90 points in a campaign and still falling short of the title. City’s success in such scenarios has typically been built on extended sequences of victories.

The challenge of sustaining momentum

For City to close any gap this term, another significant winning run may be required. Pep Guardiola understands the importance of consistency, yet he has expressed uncertainty about whether his current squad can replicate the streaks of previous seasons. A period of transition within the team has altered the dynamic that once guaranteed prolonged dominance.

He said, as quoted by the Metro: “When we have 60 or 70 per cent of new players, we don’t have what we had in the past right now. After the second or third season we had done it, we are able to do it but now we have to prove it. I don’t know if we are able to win three, four, five, six games in a row. I don’t know.”

A different dynamic this season

Guardiola’s comments highlight a sense of caution within the City camp. While the club remain formidable, integrating new players can disrupt the rhythm required for sustained success. Whether they can rediscover the consistency that defined their previous title wins will likely determine the outcome of the current race and provide clarity on whether Arsenal’s lead can be preserved.