Guardiola expects Arsenal and Liverpool to drop points on the title run-in

Pep Guardiola has explained why this might be one of the most interesting Premier League title chases. It is already intriguing that Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all still contenders for the crown with just 8 games to go.

However, Guardiola thinks the end of this title fight could come down to the last day of the season, given how tight things are at the top.

He anticipates that Arsenal and Liverpool will drop points, similar to what the Gunners anticipate from Manchester City and Liverpool, but he recognizes that it won’t be an easy task. But he knows, as do Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp, that they must win their remaining games.

“If we win all our games, it will be down to the last day because they are not five, six, seven points in front,” Guardiola stated after a 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

“It will not be easy. I see Liverpool and Arsenal dropping points, but you never know.

“We have to show up and do our job, and don’t regret that we should have won that game because they lost the game after.

“We cannot do anything. We cannot control what they do. We have to win our games, that’s all we can do.”

Guardiola made these statements after his side defeated Aston Villa 4-1 on Wednesday night. Notably, when the Cityzens picked up that win, our Gunners had just defeated Luton Town FC 2-0. With eight games remaining and all clubs motivated to win, the title battle might come down to the wire.

