Guardiola expects Crystal Palace to “do their best” against Arsenal

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in the final Premier League match of the season, with the Eagles potentially playing a decisive role in determining the destination of the league title.

Crystal Palace are scheduled to face both Arsenal and Manchester City in the closing stages of the campaign, including a rescheduled fixture against City tonight. As a result, their performances could significantly influence the outcome of the title race.

Crystal Palace Facing Difficult Balance

Palace is also preparing for a major European occasion, with the club set to compete in the Conference League final just days after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

Because they no longer have anything substantial to play for domestically, there has been speculation that the Eagles could rotate their squad in league matches to protect key players ahead of the European final. Such a decision could create debate, particularly if weakened selections affect the title race involving Arsenal and Manchester City.

At the same time, Palace must also consider the physical condition of their players before one of the biggest matches in the club’s history. Managing fitness and avoiding injuries could therefore become a major priority for the coaching staff.

Guardiola Expects Full Commitment

As reported by ESPN, Pep Guardiola dismissed suggestions that Crystal Palace would fail to compete fully in their remaining league fixtures.

He said: “They are so professional, the teams. Crystal Palace will play top against us. We saw Leeds yesterday against Spurs even being out of the relegation battle and [staying] in the Premier League again how they compete.

“We have played here against Aston Villa in the past, or West Ham, [they had] nothing to play and we saw how difficult it was. So I’m pretty sure [Palace] will do their best.”

Guardiola’s comments reflect the belief that professionalism and competitive integrity remain important regardless of league position, especially during decisive moments in the title race.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City will now hope Crystal Palace approach those fixtures with full intensity as the battle for the Premier League crown reaches its conclusion.

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