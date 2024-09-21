Pep Guardiola expects Man City v Arsenal “to be similar” to last season’s draw

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola attends the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on January 27, 2023. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal have a busy weekend ahead of them. On Sunday, Mikel Arteta and his side will travel to Manchester to face their title rivals, Manchester City.

Gooners may be concerned that they will be without their star player, Martin Odegaard, but City manager Pep Guardiola has given us reason to believe the Gunners can control the game. The Spaniard speaking to the media explained why Arsenal has a greater chance in this contest. He cited the Gunners’ athleticism and ability to score goals from set pieces, as well as their defenders ability to quickly regroup in transition, as factors he believes will make it difficult for his squad to beat them on Sunday.

Guardiola said, “I expect the game to be similar [to last season].

“To score goals, you can score from many different aspects. From set pieces, it’s not easy, but they are so tall, taller than us.

“In the transitions, their defensive transitions are quicker than our offensive transitions.

“When we are able to set them back, they accumulate a lot of players; the strikers go to holding midfielders.”

When the two met in the Premier League run-in, Arsenal managed to neutralise the threat offered by the Cityzens. Well, last season, they may have been keen not to lose if they didn’t win. This time, the sole focus should be on winning, regardless of how they do that.

As Guardiola correctly states, Arsenal’s defence and strength in set pieces gives them an advantage in the Manchester City versus Arsenal showdown; it is now up to the boys in red and white to capitalise on their strengths.

