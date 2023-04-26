Guardiola explains why Arsenal are top of the table ahead of tonight’s game

According to Pep Guardiola, Arsenal are where they are because Arteta knew how to win his first ‘Premier League’. In Guardiola’s case, to win the Premier League you have to play every game, from match day 1, as a final – and that’s just what Arsenal did this season.

“For our first Premier League, we started the season like every game was a final; every game was a final,” said Guardiola in his press conference for the Arsenal game, as per Sky Sports.

“I remember it perfectly, seeing it from the outside, that Arsenal had that feeling this season, every game is a final. This season for us, after back-to-back Premier Leagues, every game wasn’t a final at the start.”

Anyway, after saying that, the Man City boss didn’t shy away from hinting that in a title race, it doesn’t matter how good a team started the season; what matters is how good a team finishes the season, as he said (in relation to how his team’s season panned out): “But now in the last few months with the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League, we see it like that because the end is really close. Now we know exactly what we are playing for.”

The Man City vs Arsenal clash is a title decider; whether the Citizens decided to play their season like a marathon and Arsenal decided to take it as a sprint doesn’t matter; what matters is who will win this game today, the 2022–23 Premier League final.

Daniel O

