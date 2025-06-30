Guardiola highlights moment Arsenal could gain crucial edge in title race

After three failed attempts, Arsenal will be hoping that the 2025/26 season is finally their chance to capture Premier League glory.

But as they chase that elusive title, they will need to contend with fellow contenders harbouring similar ambitions.

Liverpool and Manchester City are the two sides many Gooners believe will provide the stiffest competition for domestic honours.

Over the past three seasons, aside from Arsenal’s lack of a clinical striker, it has been those two powerhouses standing between the Gunners and the trophy.

Last term, with City slightly off their usual pace, it was the Reds who capitalised, edging out an injury-hit Arsenal side to claim the title.

Now, with these Arsenal rivals making statement signings, they will undoubtedly be mounting a formidable challenge.

The Cityzens have made quality signings, while Liverpool continues to invest aggressively to stay at the top.

For Arsenal, the potential additions of a left winger and a striker, alongside the arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Nørgaard, Martín Zubimendi, and possibly Cristhian Mosquera, have injected fresh optimism.

There is a growing sense that this squad may finally have the balance to bring home silverware.

Pep fears Club World Cup could take toll on City’s fitness

That optimism is only buoyed by Pep Guardiola’s recent comments. While addressing the press during City’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign, Guardiola conceded he harbours concerns that this competition could derail their title defence next season.

“Maybe in November, December or January, it will be a disaster, we’re exhausted, and the World Cup has destroyed us. I don’t know. It’s the first time in our lives this has happened. We’ll see when we come back,” he said, as cited by the Manchester Evening News.

Even so, Guardiola hinted the Club World Cup could serve as the perfect reset for his squad: “The most important thing is to recover and find within ourselves what we were. That’s my main target in this tournament. I want them to feel that this is our path again, to be competitive like we have been in eight of the last nine years.”

Gunners should be poised to pounce when rivals stumble

For Gooners, the hope is that City’s globe-trotting schedule will leave them leg-weary at a crucial point in the season.

Naturally, fans would love to claim the title by toppling rivals at their best, but ultimately, a win is a win.

Liverpool won the league, and that is all history will remember.

If fatigue takes its toll on City, and if Liverpool slip, then Arsenal must be primed to capitalise. No excuses. No hesitation.

What do you think Gooners, will Pep’s warning become Arsenal’s window of opportunity?

Daniel O

