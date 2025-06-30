Guardiola highlights moment Arsenal could gain crucial edge in title race

After three failed attempts, Arsenal will be hoping that the 2025/26 season is finally their chance to capture Premier League glory.
But as they chase that elusive title, they will need to contend with fellow contenders harbouring similar ambitions.
Liverpool and Manchester City are the two sides many Gooners believe will provide the stiffest competition for domestic honours.
Over the past three seasons, aside from Arsenal’s lack of a clinical striker, it has been those two powerhouses standing between the Gunners and the trophy.
Last term, with City slightly off their usual pace, it was the Reds who capitalised, edging out an injury-hit Arsenal side to claim the title.
Now, with these Arsenal rivals making statement signings, they will undoubtedly be mounting a formidable challenge.
The Cityzens have made quality signings, while Liverpool continues to invest aggressively to stay at the top.
For Arsenal, the potential additions of a left winger and a striker, alongside the arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Nørgaard, Martín Zubimendi, and possibly Cristhian Mosquera, have injected fresh optimism.
There is a growing sense that this squad may finally have the balance to bring home silverware.
Pep fears Club World Cup could take toll on City’s fitness
That optimism is only buoyed by Pep Guardiola’s recent comments. While addressing the press during City’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign, Guardiola conceded he harbours concerns that this competition could derail their title defence next season.
“Maybe in November, December or January, it will be a disaster, we’re exhausted, and the World Cup has destroyed us. I don’t know. It’s the first time in our lives this has happened. We’ll see when we come back,” he said, as cited by the Manchester Evening News.
Even so, Guardiola hinted the Club World Cup could serve as the perfect reset for his squad: “The most important thing is to recover and find within ourselves what we were. That’s my main target in this tournament. I want them to feel that this is our path again, to be competitive like we have been in eight of the last nine years.”
Gunners should be poised to pounce when rivals stumble
For Gooners, the hope is that City’s globe-trotting schedule will leave them leg-weary at a crucial point in the season.
Naturally, fans would love to claim the title by toppling rivals at their best, but ultimately, a win is a win.
Liverpool won the league, and that is all history will remember.
If fatigue takes its toll on City, and if Liverpool slip, then Arsenal must be primed to capitalise. No excuses. No hesitation.
What do you think Gooners, will Pep’s warning become Arsenal’s window of opportunity?
Well there might be a case to be made there. I believe one of the good thing is we play City relatively early in the new season and yes, we can definitely capitalize on them still being tired from the CWC, BUT there is no guarantee they will be tired so the honours is on us to take the game to them, no fear.
I am not going to say we will outright win the league this upcoming season, but we can put ourselves in a position to win it, and that is capitalizing on any slip ups by other teams, but the biggest thing is we NEED TO WIN MORE GAMES, convincinly at that. I believe our team should be aiming for 2 or 3 goals per game or more(I am saying this thinking of all the chances we created last season). We also need to get seriously good options and bring proper quality and demand improvement from our current squad. We need to put ourselves in a good position to win, eliminate the mistakes, score early, score late, score tons, be a team that comes back from a losing position (We did not do this a lot last season), a different mentality to keep going even if it feels like it’s not going our way. It’s not going to be easy but we have to go for it.
Winning the league is the end goal, how we get there / what we do to get there is what is important.
We will need to be pressure proof.
Playing the mind game is Guardiola’s past time. Take him seriously at your own risk.
ManCity were at the last Club World Cup in 2023 which they won (albeit in a narrower format) and they still came back and won the EPL with a dazzling finish-line performance.
I’m sure the man already has a plan to mitigate what he sees as a disadvantage.
If you believe Pep then (and I’m sure he’s being honest) City are at a disadvantage because of the CWC. However, Liverpool aren’t in the CWC so I assume they’re just as dangerous (even more so with their signings so far, more to come probably). Giving with one hand, taking away with the other?