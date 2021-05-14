Guardiola insists Arsenal FC ‘trust with Mikel’ Arteta

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola revealed that he is still in close contact with Mikel Arteta, adding that the Spaniard has the complete backing of Arsenal FC.

The pair worked together at the Etihad after the former Gunners captain decided to hang up his playing boots and take on a coaching role with the Citizens.

Arteta was building his reputation as a coach under Pep, before getting offered the role at Arsenal in December 2019, and his arrival as manager saw an immediate improvement from the team.

We went onto win the FA Cup in his debut season as boss, but our new season has been extremely rocky, leading to some calls for his job to be reconsidered.

Pep Guardiola however insists that his fellow manager’s job is not at risk, and that Arsenal are set to profit from this positive working relationship.

Pep said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Newcastle(via the Metro): “Arsenal… they trust with Mikel because I know him perfectly, they will make a step forward next season.”

This summer could be a difficult one, with the prospect of not having European football, with the financial implications of that, and we could also lose power in keeping some of our better players also.

It certainly sounds like Arteta will not have his job questioned this summer regardless, and I so want to believe that we can make strides next season.

Patrick