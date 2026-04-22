Guardiola insists Man City is in a more difficult position than Arsenal

Manchester City secured a significant victory in the Premier League title race when they defeated Arsenal at the weekend, yet Pep Guardiola still believes the Gunners remain in a more comfortable position than his own side.

Many observers now regard City as favourites to retain the title by the end of the season. Their squad depth, experience and proven ability to handle pressure in decisive moments have strengthened that view as the campaign enters its final stage.

Arsenal, however, have assembled an outstanding team and has been excellent for much of the season. While questions remain about their recent trophy record compared with City, they have shown enough quality to remain firmly in contention.

Guardiola Highlights Arsenal Advantage

The gap Arsenal once held has narrowed considerably, meaning every remaining fixture now carries enormous significance. With so little margin for error, both sides know that any dropped points could prove costly.

Despite City’s momentum, Guardiola insists that chasing the leaders presents a more difficult challenge, both mentally and physically. He suggested that Arsenal, as the team currently top of the table, still hold the advantage.

Speaking via Hayters, Guardiola said: “Both teams know what happened in the past, with Arsenal and with Liverpool. Both teams know they cannot lose or drop points. It will be difficult to recover, and our calendar is so demanding, especially when the opponents are really, really tough.”

He continued: “It is more difficult [for the side chasing], mentally and physically. What happened after Arsenal, we have to go to Burnley and perform at the level we have to do.”

Mind Games Or Genuine Viewpoint

Guardiola also added, “We talked immediately after the game, do not lose focus. Arsenal is top of the league, and right now, they would be the champions.”

His comments may be interpreted as an attempt to shift pressure back onto Arsenal, a tactic often seen during close title races. Equally, they may reflect the reality that City still need to keep winning while relying on Arsenal to slip.

Arsenal will continue to fight to finish the season strongly, knowing their fate remains in their own hands while they stay top. City, meanwhile, will trust their experience and relentless standards to keep the pressure on until the final day.

With both clubs aware of what is required, the Premier League title race appears set for a dramatic conclusion.