Guardiola insists many things are still going to happen in the title race 

Pep Guardiola expressed satisfaction after guiding Manchester City to a victory over Liverpool yesterday, a result that reduced the gap between his side and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to six points. The outcome ensured City remain firmly in the title race and prevented Arsenal from extending their lead to nine points.

Title race remains finely balanced

Arsenal had reason to believe they could create a significant cushion at the summit if City had failed to win at Liverpool. At one stage of the match, that scenario appeared possible, but City ultimately found a way to secure all three points. Despite this, Arsenal still hold an advantage in the race and will be focused on building upon it as the season progresses.

The Gunners have been in strong form over recent seasons and possess a squad capable of seeing the title challenge through to the end. Their consistency has placed them in a favourable position, yet the uncertainty of the run-in means nothing can be taken for granted. As things stand, it remains difficult to predict how the campaign will conclude, particularly with several key fixtures still to be played.

City’s victory served as a reminder that the pressure remains firmly on Arsenal. Should they slip again, the risk of losing their grip on first place would increase. Both sides are aware of the fine margins involved, and every result now carries added significance as the weeks pass.

Guardiola expects twists to come

Guardiola is confident that the situation will continue to evolve, suggesting the title race is far from settled. He acknowledged Arsenal’s strengths but insisted that circumstances can change quickly during the closing stages of the season. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said:

‘We are six points behind Arsenal, okay it is a big gap, because they don’t concede goals, they win all their games, but many things are going to happen, I guess.’

His comments reflect the belief within the City camp that the gap can still be bridged. With momentum, experience, and belief on their side, City will continue to apply pressure. For Arsenal, the challenge will be to remain composed and consistent, knowing that any dropped points could invite a renewed push from their closest rivals.

