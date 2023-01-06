Guardiola insists the Premier League race is still open

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League title race is still open after his team beat Chelsea last night to close the gap between them and Arsenal.

The Gunners have emerged as the main title challenger to the champions this term as Liverpool struggles with injuries and inconsistency.

Arsenal has been consistently good, but they dropped points in their last game against Newcastle, which helped City gain some ground on them.

After his side beat Chelsea in London, Guardiola said to the City website:

“It could have been 10 points between us and Arsenal if Newcastle hadn’t made an incredible effort and we hadn’t won here.

“I said to the players that it doesn’t change much – we still have 63 points to play for, so there are a lot of points.

“We have to continue to prove ourselves because it is normal to be in this position after four Premier League titles in five years.

“I would prefer to be closer, but the way Arsenal play so far, they deserve to be where they are.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City knows we are a significant threat to them this season, but the champions will not easily concede defeat when there are so many more games to go.

Fans and pundits will consider Guardiola’s men favourites, which is good for us because it means we will play under less pressure and that should help the Gunners continue to win.

Winning the Premier League is no mean feat, but by winning one game at a time, Arsenal will eventually triumph by the end of the term.

