Guardiola isn’t done. Arteta and Slot, take note!

Manchester City, and more recently, Liverpool, have become Arsenal’s biggest roadblocks in their quest to win the Premier League under Mikel Arteta.

For three seasons running, the Gunners have come close but failed to get over the line. Twice, Pep Guardiola denied his former assistant the crown. But last season, it was Arne Slot, remarkably, in his first year managing in England, who pipped them both to the title. While Arsenal had a season of nearlys but not quites.

Slot managed to disrupt the Guardiola vs. Arteta rivalry and snatch glory in a season few expected Liverpool to win. Yet for many, the real battle for supremacy is only just beginning.

Guardiola isn’t stepping aside

After a below-par campaign by his high standards, Guardiola has made it clear: he’s not going anywhere. In fact, he’s more determined than ever.

City finished third last season with just 71 points, their lowest total since Guardiola arrived in 2016. It led to speculation about his future, with some suggesting he might step away to allow a successor to build on his legacy.

But Guardiola has confirmed he will stay, and made it personal.

“It’s to prove myself that I can do it; I don’t want to have those feelings that last season left because, when we win, the wine tastes better afterwards, you sleep better,” he said, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

It’s a warning to his rivals. Guardiola is not ready to hand over the crown. He intends to remind everyone why he’s considered the best.

A three-way battle for the throne?

Slot and Arteta were already expected to renew hostilities after the new Liverpool boss dismissed Arteta’s suggestion that the Reds were lucky to win the title. Now, Guardiola has reinserted himself into the narrative, and the stage is set for a thrilling three-horse race.

Manchester City are reshuffling their backroom staff and looking to make a few statement signings. Their intention is clear: reclaim the league.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta is working to give Arteta the tools he needs to mount another challenge, with both the Manager & Sporting Director on the same page. With targeted additions and a settled core, Arsenal will believe they’re better placed this time around.

Arteta may have been denied three times, but he’s not backing down.

And next season, the Premier League battle might just deliver its fiercest title fight yet.

Thoughts Gooners? Can Arsenal finally win the Premier League next season?

