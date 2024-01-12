Guardiola names Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs as big rivals for the EPL title

The second half of the 2023–24 Premier League season begins this weekend. This is the time to discern between title contenders and title pretenders. Last season, judging the title race by how things appeared in the first half of the season would have resulted in inaccurate predictions.

Midway through last season, Arsenal, who led the league standings, had developed a significant lead over second-placed Manchester City; however, they ended up not winning the title, with the Citizens pulling off a dominant run in the second part of the season to win it by a 5-point margin.

The Gunners, like last season, want to win the league title, and it goes without saying that they must replicate Manchester City’s run in the second part of last season if they did learn something from that failed title run.

Yes, they sit 5 points behind league leaders Liverpool, 2 points behind Villa, and have the same number of points (40) as Manchester City, although they have played one fewer game, but nothing is decided yet in the title race.

Though Villa should not be underestimated, I believe Liverpool and Manchester City remain Arsenal’s major title rivals.

With a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup, Liverpool has already warned Arsenal that they are the real deal.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently stated that his team knows what they need to do in the title fight: “In the Premier League, we have one game in hand. We have a big rival; Liverpool is back; Arsenal; many good teams are there; Tottenham; it’s important to be there. But in the same time, we know we can’t drop points much, or it will be difficult.”

If Arsenal is to win the Premier League this season, they must battle hard and not drop points, like Guardiola warns his team not to.

This point of the season is so vital that Arteta and the boys must miraculously ditch their poor form and start firing on all cylinders as soon as they take to the field.

