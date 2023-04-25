Guardiola on facing Arsenal: “I know how difficult it will be”

Without a doubt, the most important game this week is Manchester City vs. Arsenal. That game will have a significant impact on the Premier League title race; whoever wins it will undoubtedly be the favourites to win the Premier League. All indications point to Man City as favourites to win that match; Arsenal hasn’t won at the Etihad since 2015; they are in poor form; and not to mention, Man City is at full strength with Foden back; almost every key player is fit to face Arsenal, who will be without their key man, William Saliba.

Given the things I’ve listed and several I’ve not addressed, Arsenal appear weak, but Pep Guardiola understands it’s not wise to underestimate this Arsenal team. In his most recent press conference, Man City manager Pep Guardiola discussed why he believes Arsenal are still great and why they haven’t won in their last few games, not because their form has dropped but because the opponents they’ve faced have been eager to fight for their dreams.

“I didn’t see the game against Southampton, but I saw the first half against Liverpool, and they had momentum. I saw the first half hour against West Ham when I was at home, and they had momentum. I know how difficult it will be,” Pep said on mancity.com.

“They are huge competitors, from the manager to the players, and if they sustain that, we have to be there.

“I would say that they went to Anfield and got a result — that’s not easy. You can drop points there, as we know; we won once in the six or seven years I’ve been here. I know how difficult that is.

“When you play teams like West Ham, they are fighting to survive, and it’s difficult for everyone. So the results were tight.

“Everyone plays for something. Champions League, Europa League, staying up. It’s difficult, and of course, it can happen to us. The momentum can go, and we can lose.”

The encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal will not be easy for either team. Pep has just intimated that his team is likewise afraid of losing to Arsenal; therefore, there’s a chance he believes Arsenal can beat them. Arsenal is hungry for the title, and we need to witness that hunger when they meet City.

We need them to win every battle and beat Manchester City comfortably. The Gunners beating Manchester City would undoubtedly be the start of a fantastic run for them till the end of the season.

