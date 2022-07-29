Guardiola praises Arsenal star and reveals the positions he can play

Pep Guardiola has praised new Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus for his commitment on the pitch even if he spends only a few minutes in it.

The Brazilian has just left City to join Arsenal, where he would become the focal point of their attack.

However, at his former club, he rarely started games, and the team was blessed with goalscorers all over the pitch.

Despite not being reliant on him for goals, Guardiola noticed the impact Jesus made when he played, and the Spanish manager has paid compliments to the striker.

He said Jesus always did well in the few minutes he had to play, and the Brazilian was committed to playing in any position he is asked to play.

He said, as quoted by Express Sport: “He’s the best striker/defender I ever found to play in the three positions,” Guardiola continued. “[He] can play five minutes; he plays the best five minutes of his life. He plays for 90 minutes; he will give everything. I had the feeling that in most cases, we would miss him, but it’s football, it’s life, and the successes, all of them, will be our happiness.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus was a bit part of a very successful Manchester City team, yet he still scored almost 100 goals for them.

At Arsenal, the team will be built to create chances for him, and that should bring out even more goals from his boots.