Guardiola publicly backs West Ham ahead of Arsenal title showdown

Pep Guardiola could not resist getting involved in the Premier League title race again after Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal to just two points on Saturday evening.

City comfortably defeated Brentford 3-0 to pile pressure on the Gunners ahead of Sunday’s huge London derby away to West Ham, with Arsenal now knowing there is very little room for error across their final three league matches.

After speaking to the media following City’s victory, Guardiola jokingly crossed his arms in the famous West Ham “Irons” gesture before smiling and saying: “COME ON YOU IRONS!”

‘COME ON YOU IRONS.” Pep Guardiola’s funny end to his press conference after Man City 3-0 Brentford 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Tm7Ulr4yi6 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) May 9, 2026

While Guardiola’s comments were clearly light-hearted, they perfectly underline just how important today’s match at the London Stadium has become for both ends of the Premier League table.

Arsenal are fighting to win their first league title since 2004, while West Ham are desperately battling to avoid relegation.

Arsenal and West Ham both fighting for everything

From Arsenal’s perspective, the situation could hardly be clearer.

Win the final three matches and the Premier League trophy finally returns to North London after more than two decades of waiting.

However, West Ham’s motivation will be just as strong.

The Hammers currently sit 18th in the table and only one point from safety, meaning every remaining fixture now feels like a cup final for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

That desperation could make this an especially dangerous game for Arsenal, particularly after the emotional and physical demands of Tuesday’s Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid.

Arteta will need his players fully focused if they are to avoid any kind of post-European hangover.

West Ham have caused Arsenal problems before

Although Arsenal have enjoyed some dominant victories over West Ham in recent seasons, including 6-0 and 5-2 wins, the Hammers have also produced several damaging results against the Gunners during the Declan Rice era.

West Ham have won three of the last six meetings between the two clubs in all competitions, proving they remain capable of frustrating Arsenal when momentum swings in their favour.

Jarrod Bowen will once again be West Ham’s biggest attacking threat, especially during transitions and counter attacks.

For Arsenal though, this is exactly the type of test title-winning teams must overcome.

With Manchester City waiting for any slip-up, the pressure could hardly be greater.

Can Arsenal ignore the outside noise, silence Guardiola’s “Come on you Irons” plea, and take another huge step toward the Premier League title?

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