Guardiola reveals why Man City struggled last season in message to Arsenal

Manchester City endured a surprisingly poor campaign last term, ultimately allowing Liverpool to claim the league title. For much of the season, there was an expectation that Arsenal would be best placed to capitalise if City failed to dominate as usual. However, the Gunners were unable to take full advantage of that opportunity and struggled to restore consistent form when it mattered most.

Arsenal ended the season behind Liverpool, while Manchester City still managed to finish inside the top four despite their difficulties. It was an underwhelming year by the high standards City have set for themselves, and that drop in performance has shifted attention firmly towards Arsenal. Expectations around the Gunners have grown significantly as a result, particularly following what was considered a productive summer for the club.

Arsenal is leading but under pressure

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League standings, yet its position remains far from secure. Although they have shown quality and resilience, they have lacked the consistency required to pull clear of the chasing pack. A poor run of results could quickly see them surrender their advantage, highlighting how demanding the season remains.

The situation serves as a reminder of how quickly momentum can change at the highest level. Arsenal may look to learn from City’s struggles last season, understanding that talent alone is not enough to sustain a title challenge. Maintaining intensity, focus, and physical sharpness over the course of a long campaign will be crucial if they are to turn early promise into silverware.

Guardiola explains City’s decline

Pep Guardiola was asked to reflect on the reasons behind City’s disappointing campaign and offered a candid assessment. Speaking via Sports Illustrated, he said, “Energy, energy, energy, me first.

“We lost it last season. We started to train better, to compete better since then. After that we can talk about three at the back, four at the back, wingers or fullbacks that is all bull—-. We needed to get energy back, and then you have a good environment.”

Guardiola’s comments underline the importance of intensity and mentality over tactical detail. For Arsenal, the message is clear. Sustaining energy and competitiveness could be the difference between leading the table and lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.