Guardiola says Arsenal are better prepared than Man City for Community Shield

Guardiola reveals one advantage that Arsenal have over City ahead of Community Shield clash

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City hoping that a win would put a spring in their step ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The Gunners finished runners-up to the Blues after having lead most of the last campaign. But Arteta would be hoping to get one better this season, by finally claiming his hands on the league trophy.

The London side have made several statement signings this summer with the arrivals of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, attracting a lot of eyeballs and attention.

🗣️ “We start two weeks later than Arsenal so we are not in the best way.” Pep Guardiola says Arsenal are in a better place physically than Manchester City at this stage. pic.twitter.com/xA5fsJK2JV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 4, 2023

But they don’t look to be drawing the line here. Brentford’s David Raya looks close to sealing a move to North London while the Reds will be expected to move on some players to make further space for new bodies.

If Arsenal win the Community Shield against City, it will certainly give the team a lift, especially due to the poor form of the club against the current champions of England and Europe.

And Guardiola believes the Gunners are favorites to win the match against his side. “[It] will be a good opportunity [to win another trophy]. Of course, we are going to try.”

🗣️| Pep Guardiola on if Arsenal strengthened this summer: “Yes, definitely. “Mikel [Arteta] has brought Arsenal back into the position they were.” [via Sky] #afc pic.twitter.com/5NkVVjP8qV — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) August 5, 2023

The Spaniard, who will be on his eight season in-charge at The Etihad, continued, “We know the situation we are in right now. We finish two weeks after Arsenal. We start two weeks after Arsenal. We are not in the best way but it is a final, hopefully our mentality can help us to compete and try to win the title.”

The team that Arteta picks for the match can certainly be the one that starts on the opening day of the league campaign. We will get way more insights about the players, than what we got in the pre-season matches.

Despite not being a fixture that has attracted the most eyeballs, Arteta would no doubt try his best to put red ribbons around the trophy.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…