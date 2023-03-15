Guardiola says Arsenal have something that Man City don’t have

Arsenal are favourites to lift the 2022–23 Premier League title. The Gunners’ form has been imperious, and their dominant first-half performance against Fulham, when they scored the three goals that won the match, just went on to confirm Arsenal are now on another level.

Prior to the Fulham game, Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s boss, found himself admitting why Arsenal could be the real deal as far as this season’s Premier League title race is concerned. Guardiola pointed out how good Arsenal was in the first half of the season and how they seemed to win games at the last minute of the game as the fuel to Arteta’s success.

“Still, Arsenal are the favourites because they are up front,” said Guardiola on Yahoo News. “They make an incredible first leg [of the season], they drop a little bit, then come back again.

“They have many years without winning the Premier League, and they give you this extra that helps you win games in 93rd minute, 98th minute; that’s something they have that we don’t have because we won back-to-back two times.”

Arsenal can be called favourites, but in the end, the remaining 11 games will be won on the pitch. As Arteta keeps saying, Arsenal needs to control what they can. Notably, after the Fulham game, Arteta said: “We discuss what we discuss internally to be really humble, to work on the next training session, and try to be better every day. That’s our focus; there’s still a huge part of the season to be played.”

In managing what they can, they’ll win game after game and, on May 28th, be crowned champions, fulfilling the many prophecies that have seen them win the 2022-23 league title.

Daniel O

