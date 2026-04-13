Guardiola says facing Arsenal in Premier League different to Carabao Cup final

Manchester City have already beaten Arsenal twice this season, including in the reverse Premier League fixture earlier in the campaign and again in the Carabao Cup final. Those results have reinforced City’s dominance over Mikel Arteta’s side during the current campaign, even as Arsenal continue their push for the Premier League title.

City’s greater experience in winning major competitions has been evident, and their recent run of form has arrived at a crucial stage of the season. With momentum now on their side, many observers expect them to be strong favourites when the two sides meet again next weekend.

Arsenal, by contrast, have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, which has increased doubts about their ability to respond in high-pressure fixtures. However, the title race remains alive, and Arteta’s side will be determined to prove they can compete with the champions when it matters most.

Guardiola Plays Down Advantage

Despite City’s recent victories over Arsenal, Pep Guardiola has insisted that those results will have no bearing on their upcoming league meeting. He stressed the importance of treating each match separately and acknowledged the strength of Arsenal’s overall campaign.

As reported by the Metro, Guardiola said, ‘The question of this week will be that we are playing next week against a team who in 49 games, lost three.

‘In the Champions League games, they didn’t lose once. I know how difficult it is. They’ve won all the games except one, which they drew.

‘Playing the Carabao Cup with Man City completely as underdogs – there was not one person in the country who bet £1 on us – that’s much better.

‘Now it will be a bit different. Etihad at home, City is on top form, but the respect I have for Arsenal – what they’ve done in the last two or three years, because I know a little but the manager but the players and the quality.’

Focus Turns to Crucial League Clash

Guardiola’s comments appear designed to manage expectations while acknowledging the challenge Arsenal will present. Rather than relying on past results, both sides must now prepare for a decisive league encounter that could have major implications for the title race.

For Arsenal, the priority will be maintaining focus and resilience, ensuring they are not influenced by external narratives. Their response on the pitch will ultimately determine whether they can remain in contention as the season reaches its defining stage.