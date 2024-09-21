Guardiola says the reverse fixture will be more important than this fixture

Pep Guardiola believes the reverse fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City will be more decisive than this weekend’s match.

Both clubs are expected to compete for the Premier League title again this season, and Arsenal faces a tough test when they visit the Etihad this weekend.

The Gunners have started the season strongly, just like the defending champions, but winning at City’s home ground will require more than Arsenal has ever given in a single game.

Guardiola will be preparing his team to deliver a strong performance and perhaps secure a victory, but he acknowledges that the result of this match won’t necessarily determine the destination of the Premier League title.

He views the reverse fixture at the Emirates as potentially more crucial in the overall title race.

He said, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“It’s always been a tight game in the last years because they are good but we are good too. In many things, high pressing, transition, they are a complete team. That’s why they have been our biggest rivals in last two seasons.

“In terms of the table, it’s not so important. What will be important is when we go to London in the second part of the season. It’s not a motivation that we have to win to be five points ahead after five fixtures! It’s to do a good game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to stay unbeaten or win that game. While the result is not so important, avoiding a defeat at the champions’ home will boost our players’ confidence.

