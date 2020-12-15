Guardiola sends a message to Arsenal about sacking Arteta

Pep Guardiola has warned Arsenal not to fire Mikel Arteta because his former Assistant is the best man for the job.

Next week will make it a year since Arsenal made Arteta their manager after firing Unai Emery.

The Spaniard helped the club move from outside the top ten to inside the top half of the table at the end of that campaign.

He also won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in August.

He got a lot of backing from the club in the last transfer window, but his team is struggling at the moment.

They are 15th on the Premier League table after Burnley beat them on Sunday at the Emirates.

The Spaniard has come under pressure because of his team’s performances, and some fans have started demanding his sacking.

However, Guardiola says that Arsenal cannot afford to sack him because he is one of the best managers out there and he only left Manchester City because of his love for Arsenal.

Guardiola said via Sun Sport: “Sometimes when a club comes from a period that is not so good, sometimes it needs time.

“I would say to the board at Arsenal, I do not have any doubts about his quality and capacity to put Arsenal in the place that they deserve to be.

“Arsenal couldn’t have a better manager to lead this club in this year and the next — nobody is better than him.

“He’s one of the best managers I’ve ever worked with and seen directly.

“For his personality and his commitment and his love for his club — because if it were not for the love of his club he would still be here.”