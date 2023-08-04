Guardiola sends a message to Declan Rice after he chose Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent his best wishes to Declan Rice after he chose Arsenal over the Treble winners.

Initially, West Ham had turned down a number of bids from Arsenal for the player, leading City to make their own offer.

However, City’s bid was also rejected, and they did not pursue further negotiations for the England star who had recently won the Conference League with West Ham.

There were concerns that the player might prefer a move to the Citizens, where he could potentially win numerous trophies, given the club’s recent successes. However, Rice chose Arsenal and Guardiola has finally had his say on the matter.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Rice decided on Arsenal. All the best.

‘He’s an important player, a very nice guy and for England will be important. For Arsenal, what an incredible player.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best players we have added to our squad in a long time and we can see the value he adds to the side in the pre-season game he played for us.

The midfielder is one man we can be confident will justify the hefty fee we paid to add him to our squad.

However, we cannot rely on him alone; every squad player must deliver top performances for us too.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…