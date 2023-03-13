Guardiola starting to play his mind games on Arsenal

Pep Guardiola is piling the pressure on Arsenal by insisting they are favourites to win the Premier League title as they win games late in the matches.

The Manchester City manager has watched his mentee Mikel Arteta lead Arsenal to spend most of this season atop the Premier League table.

The Citizens have been the chasers, but Arsenal does not seem fazed and has continued to deliver some of the finest performances around.

The Gunners have a five points lead over the champions with eleven matches left to play and have won most of those games with late goals.

Pep is now suggesting Arsenal could win games that way because his team have been champions several times recently and the Londoners have the extra motivation.

He says via the Daily Mail:

‘They have many years without winning the Premier League, which gives you a little bit extra to win games in 93, 96, and 98.

‘That is something they have that we don’t have because we have won back-to-back, two times.’

Pep is trying to take the pressure off his players, which is a very good tactic as the Spaniard knows the mind games could affect Arsenal.

However, our players have shown they have the best mindset and are equipped to triumph at the end of the season.

