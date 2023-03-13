Guardiola starting to play his mind games on Arsenal

Pep Guardiola is piling the pressure on Arsenal by insisting they are favourites to win the Premier League title as they win games late in the matches.
The Manchester City manager has watched his mentee Mikel Arteta lead Arsenal to spend most of this season atop the Premier League table.
The Citizens have been the chasers, but Arsenal does not seem fazed and has continued to deliver some of the finest performances around.
The Gunners have a five points lead over the champions with eleven matches left to play and have won most of those games with late goals.
Pep is now suggesting Arsenal could win games that way because his team have been champions several times recently and the Londoners have the extra motivation.
He says via the Daily Mail:
‘They have many years without winning the Premier League, which gives you a little bit extra to win games in 93, 96, and 98.
‘That is something they have that we don’t have because we have won back-to-back, two times.’
Pep is trying to take the pressure off his players, which is a very good tactic as the Spaniard knows the mind games could affect Arsenal.
However, our players have shown they have the best mindset and are equipped to triumph at the end of the season.
Putting the mind games aside, I was not too impressed with the City performance against Palace, who could well have dug out a point has it not been for silly penalty given away by their right winger.Apart from Rodri who ran the show they played a back four of centre backs.Little wonder that their “full backs”,namely Stones and Akke were unable to create much in the Palace half and I know for a fact that many City supporters are clamouring for natural attacking full backs for next season With Walkers personal problems and Cancello having been sent on loan after “disagreements” with Pep, all is not rosy in the City camp.Funny how pundits never seem to raise these issues when they analyise City performances as though they were on a different level from all others in the EPL.Well let’s hope they all get egg on their faces at the end of the season as the present Man City are not by any means unbeatable..
The mind game worked for them against man u but for us it will not work and we have won the EPL more than them Pep even know. after all we are not going to look back at what they are doing, all what we going to do is to look forward in to how we shall win the next game.
I watched the clip from Hayters TV and he actually says ’96, sorry I mean 98 minutes’ implying that we were assisted by the referee and given extra time to find the winner against Bournemouth, ignoring the fact that they time wasted in the first minute of added time, let alone through out the game so the ref was right to add more time but Arteta won’t rise to it anyway.