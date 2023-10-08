Guardiola thinks Arsenal had a great summer transfer window – Do you?

Seven league games into the season, we are unbeaten, and we aim to make it eight in a row this weekend when we face Manchester City. Our fine start to the season isn’t pure luck. It is from our fine investment in the summer to build on last season’s progress. We paid £105 million for Declan Rice, £65 million for Havertz, made a £3 million loan deal for David Raya (with a £27 million option for a permanent contract), and made a £40 million agreement for Jurrien Timber’s signature.

Of our investments in the summer, Rice and Raya have been fantastic. They have been impactful. They have brought another dynamic to how we play. As for Havertz, he hasn’t influenced our game as we hoped he would, but we need to understand he’s playing in a completely different position in a completely different role. The hope is that the German international will find his magic over time.

Jurrien Timber, on the other hand, picked up an ACL injury in our first game of the season. He was promising in that game, and many who watched him remarked on what a gifted defender he is. His versatility would have been a plus to our title race, but we will have to wait for his return sometime next year.

I know you are wondering why I’m preaching to you about how our summer investments are paying off? Pep Guardiola’s comments about our recruitment are why. The Manchester City manager has complimented the deals we made in the summer in the Standard, declaring them a brilliant use of our transfer budget.

“The recruitment they have done is top, exceptional level of players,” he told reporters before his team’s visit to the Emirates. “The keeper, Havertz, Rice; they are a good team.”

Do you think we got value for money with our summer deals?

Sam P

JustArsenal Show –

NEO analyses our Win Against Bournemouth and our loss Against Lens…….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…