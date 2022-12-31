Guardiola warns that his City players are ready to fight Arsenal all the way

Arsenal sits atop the Premier League table and has been in that position for a long time now as they contest an unlikely title challenge.

Mikel Arteta’s side are still not favourites and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players are ready to close the gap between them and the top of the league table.

After their hard-fought win against Leeds United, he said via The Daily Mail:

‘Winning four in five years and seeing the way we played at Leeds, after the contenders all won, I see the desire. It made me feel, ‘OK, let’s prove ourselves again’. It’s not 15 or 20 points, we are close. I prefer to be closer but we are not finished the first half of the season, it’s not a big distance.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Manchester City is the clear favourite to win the league, considering their performance in the competition over the last few seasons.

Even though we have been top for a while, it would be a good surprise if we win the title, but our goal remains to finish inside the top four.

Our players do not need to put themselves under unnecessary pressure and must focus on just playing their game and winning every match.

City is the team under pressure now and it could affect them as they chase us. We just need to stay humble and keep working hard.

