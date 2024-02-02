Guardiola worried that Arsenal will mount a big challenge to City’s title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is wary of Arsenal in this season’s title fight. The Premier League has reached a point where any side competing for the crown cannot afford to drop any points.

Following a failed title attempt last season, the Gunners are well aware that now is the moment for a Premier League “champions in waiting” to be merciless and dispatch any and every team on their road to success. Manchester City’s relentless run at such times until the end of the last season was crucial in denying Arsenal the opportunity to break their 19-year league title drought.

That being said, I’m confident Arsenal are smarter this time around and know what they need to do to win the Premier League, as Man City boss Pep Guardiola insinuates. Thus, I completely understand him when he argues that Arsenal, as a title rival, forces them to win as many games as possible until the end of the season. “Arsenal… Mikel, in the first season, settled the squad, and now he’s there. So, I don’t have the feeling that they’re going to drop much points, and that’s why we have to win as much games as possible,” said Guardiola on PL productions.

Arsenal are in a position where they just need to earn maximum points in their remaining fixtures and hope their main title rivals drop points to win the title, as Liverpool are 5 points ahead of them and City, who have the same number of points as them, have played one game fewer. The Gunners’ satisfaction should come from the Reds and Citizens dropping points, starting with Liverpool’s visit to the Emirates this weekend…

Daniel O

