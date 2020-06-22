‘Guardiola would struggle’ to fix Arsenal’s issues claims Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that even Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola would struggle to fix the problems at Arsenal FC at present.

The Gunners lost away at Brighton on Saturday to drop down to tenth in the Premier League table, and now have a mountain to climb in order to secure European football for next season.

Arteta was brought in during December with the club on a dire run of results, and with the players showing no fight in a bid to correct things, and the players were immediately uplifted by the appointment, but since the break things have not been so great, and the club is very much under the microscope at present.

“Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal after working as assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City,” he told his column in the Daily Mail.

“We don’t yet know whether he will live up to the standards set by his former boss. But even Guardiola would struggle to solve the puzzle that is Arsenal.

“Their problems are deep-rooted and Saturday saw another spineless away performance that showed this team is nowhere near being able to compete.

“Who makes the decisions at that club? Who spends the money? What will happen to Mesut Ozil, Arsenal’s highest-paid player, who was warming the bench at Brighton? And enigmatic defender David Luiz? Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang commit to a new deal?

“There are so many problems at Arsenal and Arteta needs two things to solve this mess: time and money.”

Does Arteta have what it takes to steer the ship? Will he be given time to accomplish his targets despite the results in the remainder of the campaign?

Patrick