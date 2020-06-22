‘Guardiola would struggle’ to fix Arsenal’s issues claims Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that even Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola would struggle to fix the problems at Arsenal FC at present.
The Gunners lost away at Brighton on Saturday to drop down to tenth in the Premier League table, and now have a mountain to climb in order to secure European football for next season.
Arteta was brought in during December with the club on a dire run of results, and with the players showing no fight in a bid to correct things, and the players were immediately uplifted by the appointment, but since the break things have not been so great, and the club is very much under the microscope at present.
“Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal after working as assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City,” he told his column in the Daily Mail.
“We don’t yet know whether he will live up to the standards set by his former boss. But even Guardiola would struggle to solve the puzzle that is Arsenal.
“Their problems are deep-rooted and Saturday saw another spineless away performance that showed this team is nowhere near being able to compete.
“Who makes the decisions at that club? Who spends the money? What will happen to Mesut Ozil, Arsenal’s highest-paid player, who was warming the bench at Brighton? And enigmatic defender David Luiz? Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang commit to a new deal?
“There are so many problems at Arsenal and Arteta needs two things to solve this mess: time and money.”
Does Arteta have what it takes to steer the ship? Will he be given time to accomplish his targets despite the results in the remainder of the campaign?
Patrick
👍 Think we all agree with Jamie. Is it a relief we’ve reached 40 points, I mean will that be enough? I can’t believe I’m even thinking of relegation, but that is how bad it is right now!
Leno has probably done his ACL… we’ve had so many suffer this injury, it’s crazy. On top of our other injuries/suspensions, it really doesn’t bode well for the remaining fixtures…
Just when you think we can’t suffer anymore…
Everyone calm down already,Arteta will steady this Ship.
Given time and money he has a fair chance. I am not prepared to knock him so soon and with so much that has hampered his progress. Some was made prior to Covid and it seems that they reverted back to type during the lay-off.
I’m no economist, but it is not good enough for Kroenke to spout about being self sufficient, especially now. He must see that we are rapidly reversing into a Championship level club. He or his son need to act quickly to resolve this crisis that is eating away at our club.
I’m horrified by how far this club has declined. Please support Arteta in the transfer market as this season is a write off.