Guardiola’s next target must be to be “Invincible” – Arsenal can’t keep relying on Tottenham to stop them..

Man United and Arsenal are the clubs that, for years, have boasted of their own unique records. While United bragged about lifting the treble (winning the Premier league, the FA cup, and the Champions League), Arsenal bragged of being the club that has gone unbeaten in a whole league campaign, doing so in the 2003-04 season.

This weekend, Manchester City, who’ve over the past few seasons established themselves as the real deal, finally managed to do what their City rivals United did in 1999: win the treble, after adding the Champions League to their trophy cabinet weeks after lifting the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Man City’s treble win means that Arsenal is the only team with a unique record remaining.

So, is Guardiola’s next goal to be “Invincible” like the 2003–04 Arsenal? It should be. But Guardiola must first find a way to beat Spurs at their own stadium; the North London side, since 2019, has a perfect record of five wins over City at home.

As the Man City boss admitted last month when asked about his targets: “Score a goal against Spurs away. I want to beat Spurs away.”

We can’t count on Spurs to continue being Man City’s bogey team; why don’t Arsenal make it their mission to deal with them? I trust that, starting next season, Arteta will keep his team from gifting City points; collecting points from them is the only way to lift the league, and Arsenal is looking at doing so.

COYG!

