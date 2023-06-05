Gudongan’s agent breaks silence on reports linking him to Arsenal

The future of Ilkay Gundogan remains uncertain as Arsenal reportedly expresses interest in the German midfielder.

Gundogan has been in outstanding form, establishing himself as one of the top-performing footballers globally, and his contributions have played a significant role in Manchester City’s pursuit of a treble.

While City desires to retain him, Arsenal and other clubs are making efforts to secure the services of the former Borussia Dortmund star on a free transfer.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, is reportedly optimistic that Gundogan will choose them over other potential suitors. However, Gundogan has not yet made a final decision on his future.

Recent speculation suggested that Gundogan had extended his contract with Manchester City, but his uncle and agent Ilhan Gundogan has clarified that there is no agreement in place with any other club, indicating that his future remains open and unresolved.

Fabrizio Romano quoted his agent saying:

“Nothing has been agreed with City or any other club.

“The recent reports are NOT true. Ilkay is only focused on the final”,

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gundogan would be one of the most influential signings we can make if we add him to our squad in this transfer window.

The midfielder has been so good that we can hardly find a flaw in his game, so we need to work hard to seal the deal.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…