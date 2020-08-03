Guendouzi acts like a goner – but is Ozil still a Gooner?

All Arsenal fans know that both Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil have both been excluded from all our recent games. Ozil hasn’t been seen since the end of the lockdown, except for one of his usual Instagram posts saying “I’m ready” even though being left out of every match-day squad.

Matteo Guendouzi though has been sidelined for ill-discipline after the Brighton defeat, and although Mikel Arteta has been refusing to speak in public about these two issues, the Spaniard was asked if they were part of our cup success, and the Boss responded in the Metro: ‘They’re all part of it,’

‘We don’t have here Matteo and Mesut but they’re a big part of it because they all contributed in here.

‘They all should be a big part of it. All of them contributed to this trophy.’

maybe they “SHOULD” both be included, but the fact is that Ozil was actually in Turkey while the big game was being played. Although he did send a message on instagram after the game…..

But what about Guendouzi?

There has been no congratulatory twitter or instagram post from the young Frenchman, although the Metro printed this from him on instagram…..



That appears to have been deleted as there is nothing now on Guendouzi’s Instagram page, and certainly not even a mention of the Cup Final.

So how does that look? Does that mean that Guendouzi is now not a part of the Arsenal family?

It certainly looks like he is now totally out of Mikel Arteta’s plans, so must surely be a Goner in the transfer window.

But what about Ozil’s continuing support, albeit from afar?