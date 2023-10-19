Guendouzi admits Arsenal is still his favourite team and why he joined

Matteo Guendouzi had an inconsistent spell during his time at Arsenal, but it’s important to remember that he was still quite young when he left the club, and his departure was largely due to a falling out with Mikel Arteta.

The French midfielder arrived at Arsenal as one of Europe’s most promising young talents and recently revealed that the club had been his dream destination.

Arsenal has a rich history of French players, and the likes of Thierry Henry, and Patrick Vieira served as inspirations for many young French talents who admired the club.

When Arsenal expressed interest in Guendouzi while he was playing at Lorient, it was an easy decision for him to make the move to the Emirates.

The midfielder was recently asked if he always wanted to join Arsenal and he tells Il Messaggero, as relayed by Cittaceleste:

“In France, Arsenal is very popular, because many Frenchmen have played there: Pires, Henry, and Wenger on the bench.”

Asked if Arsenal are still his favourite team, he added: “As a child, yes. And when there was the possibility to move, I had no doubts, even though I had other options. Emery did everything to have me.”

Guendouzi was indeed quite young during his time at Arsenal, and it’s possible that his falling out with Arteta could have been avoided had he been more mature.

Nevertheless, the decision to part ways with him was ultimately the best course of action, and it has allowed the club to develop a new group of players who are dedicated to fighting for the club’s success.

