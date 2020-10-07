Guendouzi and Ozil send messages to each other following the former’s loan exit from Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil may have been given the chance to become closer after both players were axed from the Arsenal first team late last season.
The Gunners duo will have spent some time together while being out of the first-team picture at the Emirates.
Guendouzi has seen an end to his miserable time at the club as he has been shipped out on loan to Hertha Berlin.
However, Ozil remains after no team attempted to sign him in this transfer window.
After Guendouzi ‘s move to Hertha Berlin was confirmed, Ozil took to Twitter to praise the hot-headed Frenchman and claimed that he is one of the finest footballers.
Moments later, the Frenchman replied to the tweet as well and praised Ozil for being one of the best number 10s.
Ozil’s tweet read: “Mi Bebeee all the best for you in Germany. Show them that you’re a great football player Will miss you here Bro @MatteoGuendouzi”
Guendouzi’s read: “Mi bebeee ! Thanks for your message and everything you did for me I learned a lot with you for me you are one of the best 10 in the world and London for sure ! Miss you too bro @MesutOzil1088”
Ozil will hope that he can get any chance to play for the Gunners, but that will take some miracle now that the club has signed Thomas Partey.
No surprise here. Two of a kind; bad attitude that ultimately destroys; however good you are.
One is more interested in palling with a politician like Erdogan, the Turkish leader and always on social media rather than working hard and playing football.
The other wants to play but his attitude stinks and human relations, bad.
Arteta should delist Ozil to give him more time to engage in social media.
June should come quicker
Strange how it turns out that this gunnersauras stuff is in the news only now, just as the EPL and UEFA squads need to be submitted. The fella was actually told of his redundancy months ago when the rest of the 55 were told.
If Ozil wants to show himself in a good light, why not offer to pay the wages of all 55 being made redundant, not just the lowest earner. After all if he had taken the 15% pay cut like the rest of the players he would have been donating some £52k a week alone, probably enough to keep all 55 staff affected in a job.
Yet another scam by Ozil and his advisors to paint the club in a bad light. I used to like him now I despise him, I wish the club would either demote him to an academy role or just pay him off and move on.
Bwahahahahaha.
Jokers patting each other on the back.
🤣