Guendouzi and Ozil send messages to each other following the former’s loan exit from Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil may have been given the chance to become closer after both players were axed from the Arsenal first team late last season.

The Gunners duo will have spent some time together while being out of the first-team picture at the Emirates.

Guendouzi has seen an end to his miserable time at the club as he has been shipped out on loan to Hertha Berlin.

However, Ozil remains after no team attempted to sign him in this transfer window.

After Guendouzi ‘s move to Hertha Berlin was confirmed, Ozil took to Twitter to praise the hot-headed Frenchman and claimed that he is one of the finest footballers.

Moments later, the Frenchman replied to the tweet as well and praised Ozil for being one of the best number 10s.

Ozil’s tweet read: “Mi Bebeee all the best for you in Germany. Show them that you’re a great football player Will miss you here Bro @MatteoGuendouzi”

Guendouzi’s read: “Mi bebeee ! Thanks for your message and everything you did for me I learned a lot with you for me you are one of the best 10 in the world and London for sure ! Miss you too bro @MesutOzil1088”

Ozil will hope that he can get any chance to play for the Gunners, but that will take some miracle now that the club has signed Thomas Partey.