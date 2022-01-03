Guendouzi and Saliba keep their first-team place and other Arsenal loan report

Arsenal’s loanees have continued to impress as football returns to Europe at the start of the new year.

Most European leagues had been on a Christmas break during the festive period, but they are gradually opening up now.

Arsenal has delivered an update about their on-loan players on their website and several have continued from where they left off last year.

Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba played as Marseille beat Chauvigny 3-0 in the French Cup to reach the next round.

Hector Bellerin was also in action as Real Betis lost to Celta Vigo 2-0 on the return of Spanish football.

It was a bad way to start 2022, but they remain inside the top four.

Matt Smith provided an assist as Doncaster Rovers lost 4-3 to Morecambe in League One.

While the Gunners recalled Harry Clarke from his loan spell at Ross County, where he had impressed in the first half of the campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is good to see that Arsenal’s on-loan stars are getting regular playing time at their present clubs.

This would help the Gunners sell some for good money, while also keeping better-developed players in their squad next season.