Guendouzi becomes a cheaper alternative for French giants

L’Equipe via The Sun is claiming that PSG is lining up a move for Matteo Guendouzi as his Arsenal career appears to be coming to an end.

The French midfielder has been axed from the Arsenal first team after he had a bust-up with Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder has repeatedly got into trouble with his manager for a long time now and the last straw seems to be his antics in the game against Brighton.

He hasn’t played for the club since that game and he was even asked to train away from the others before the end of last season.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta has given the club the go-ahead to sell him off this summer as they look to bring more cash in to sign their other transfer targets.

PSG is interested in signing a new midfielder and their number one target is Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, however, the Italians will not sell him on a cheap and the Champions League finalists are looking at alternatives.

They have identified Guendouzi as one player who can do the job and the report claims their former trainee will cost them around 40 million euros.

Arsenal will be shaking up their squad in this transfer window and midfield is one position that they will hope to add some quality.