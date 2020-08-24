Guendouzi becomes a cheaper alternative for French giants

L’Equipe via The Sun is claiming that PSG is lining up a move for Matteo Guendouzi as his Arsenal career appears to be coming to an end.
The French midfielder has been axed from the Arsenal first team after he had a bust-up with Mikel Arteta.
The midfielder has repeatedly got into trouble with his manager for a long time now and the last straw seems to be his antics in the game against Brighton.
He hasn’t played for the club since that game and he was even asked to train away from the others before the end of last season.
The report claims that Mikel Arteta has given the club the go-ahead to sell him off this summer as they look to bring more cash in to sign their other transfer targets.
PSG is interested in signing a new midfielder and their number one target is Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, however, the Italians will not sell him on a cheap and the Champions League finalists are looking at alternatives.
They have identified Guendouzi as one player who can do the job and the report claims their former trainee will cost them around 40 million euros.
Arsenal will be shaking up their squad in this transfer window and midfield is one position that they will hope to add some quality.
Take the money and put it towards the Partey offer. If we are selling players then lets upgrade whenever possible. Unfortunate about AMN if the rumors are true with the Wolves. Good luck to the guy, wish him only the best.
Would be a good move for all parties concerned. Arsenal could reinvest the 40m into a replacement like Aouar
I seriously doubt we will get much more than 25 M for him in the current market.
Clubs know Arsenal want to get rid of him. They will just wait until the end of the window and then Arsenal will not have much room to negotiate.
40M. Please PSG buy Him. He is the new Veratti. Arsenal runs away with the money.
40mill would be very very nice. Didn’t think we could get that much out of him, but would be delighted if we could. Seems like the summer is going to be AMN, Guendouzi, Holding(?), Sokratis (?) out. Thats maybe 20+40+15+2= 77mill in sales. That would be a very good return in sales if we get these prices.
And still a possibility Lacazette goes. Probably priced around 35-40mill himself. Idk if Torreira has had any concrete interests but it would be ideal to sell him as well too, and bring in two new midfielders.
We’ll be raking the wonga in at this rate 🙂
We will just admire him when he wins trophies with better sides, and wish he could come back one day like Serge Gnabry. Just get the money and reinvest in Partey, and take a lock how long it’ll take him to EPL, coming from French league 2. Gouendouzi is just a special talent. It took him less than 2months to adapt to EPL. How many big name players can do that?
Good business but Rob Holding needs another chance
Of course we shall get as much as possible for unpleasant Guendouzi, AKA A ROTTEN APPLE, but it is imperative to get this bad egg out of our club ASAP, before he can infect any other young player with his horrible arrogance and dickheadery( yes, I have made this word up but it so suits him!).
Dickheadery lol. Gonna use that one tomorrow
Sell him and money we bring in auor tha will be aperfect replacement
I didn’t take long for Arteta to see his limitations and that’s Exactly why he’s up for sale .
I would be shocked if any team was stupid enough to pay moe than 10 million for him ,I never saw the hype in him and would have played Elneny ahead of him .
And the whole Brighton thing really showed what a kN0b he is .