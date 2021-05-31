Guendouzi could line up alongside former Gunner in newlook midfield

Matteo Guendouzi could well be set to line up alongside Francis Coquelin at Marseille this summer, with the former’s exit from Arsenal claimed to be close.

The 22 year-old hasn’t featured for the Gunners since his controversial antics in a Premier League clash with Brighton, which ultimately put him in hot water with manager Mikel Arteta.

The decision was later taken to allow him to spend the most-recent season on loan in Germany with Hertha Berlin, where he returned to playing regularly, but his future still remains away from Arsenal.

A deal is now believed to be close for him to return to France with Marseille, with Le10 sport claiming he could form a new midfield alongside one of Gerson or Francis Coquelin.

The latter left the Emirates in 2018 to join Valencia, but appears likely to be on the move again in the coming window, although Gerson is claimed to be the preference.

I can’t help but believe that Guendouzi should be given another chance in North London, especially with our side having been exposed in midfield on occasions this term, and I would love to have seen him try and form a partnership with Partey in our midfield.

Will Arsenal regret allowing Guendouzi to leave on a permanent deal?

Patrick