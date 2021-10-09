Guendouzi criticised for trying to be ‘the show’

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi has been criticised for his recent performances for Marseille, with French pundit Daniel Riolo claiming he is working too hard on doing the wrong things.

The midfielder is currently with the France squad as they look to win the UEFA Nations League, despite Guendouzi still awaiting his senior debut for his country.

In the run up to the final however, French pundit Riolo has moved to criticise his recent actions, although Marseille may not have helped the situation.

Matteo was given the captain’s armband for their most recent fixture, despite having fallen out with some players within the side, and Riolo has moved to comment on his latest antics.

“Guendouzi, we criticised a lot,” Daniel Riolo told RMC(via Le10Sport). “I saw him in the four corners of the pitch, that’s being generous.

“I’ve seen the old one for two games: the one who gives orders to everyone, who shoots when you shouldn’t shoot, who wants too much to be the boss, the show.

“It’s a bit as if we could never change in the end, nature always catches up with you.”

Guendouzi has already fallen out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, and he clearly has an attitude which isn’t taken well by a number of people, but the comments of Riolo cannot help us with our hopes of offloading him, although his inclusion within the France squad cannot hurt.

Patrick